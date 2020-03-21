Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $24,858,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 885,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 393,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,870. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.65.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

