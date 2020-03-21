OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $430,504.89 and $18,920.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004813 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036366 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00360933 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001086 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015795 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002362 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.