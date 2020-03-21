Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 93,738 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of 1-800-Flowers.Com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $852.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.79.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

