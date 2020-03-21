Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 10,268 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 79,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,079,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72,983 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,590,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $31.93 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WASH. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

