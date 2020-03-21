Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 997,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,623,000 after acquiring an additional 125,895 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $8.40 on Friday, hitting $102.43. 19,918,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,872,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $273.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $99.09 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

