Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.33 Million Stake in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,218 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.38% of COMSCORE worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in COMSCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 713.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of COMSCORE by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMSCORE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,344. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Thursday. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

