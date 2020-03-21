Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Independent Bank Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,300.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

