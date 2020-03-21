Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Visteon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Visteon by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Visteon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Visteon stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

