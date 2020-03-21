Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 29,219 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,219 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,357,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NUAN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 4,250,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,562 shares of company stock worth $867,493. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.