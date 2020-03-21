Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,466 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.58% of Spok worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Spok by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Spok by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spok by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Oreilly purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Insiders have bought a total of 6,614 shares of company stock worth $64,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 176,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,877. Spok Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

