PAC Global Trading Down 2.2% This Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $6,936.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, P2PB2B, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

