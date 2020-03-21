PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 34.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 64,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $83.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

