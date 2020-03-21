Pakcoin (PAK) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $63,991.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

