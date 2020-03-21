Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stake Lifted by Blackstone Group Inc

Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,085 shares during the period. Palomar makes up approximately 0.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blackstone Group Inc owned approximately 1.18% of Palomar worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 6,951.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Palomar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Palomar by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Palomar by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $296,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,728,407.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100.

Palomar stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

