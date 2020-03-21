Paragon (PRG) Reaches Market Cap of $166,379.54

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Paragon has a market capitalization of $166,379.54 and $14.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paragon has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.02712801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

