Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Paramount Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paramount Group.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 118,389 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 5,130,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,790. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

