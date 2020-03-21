Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.