Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7,691.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $223.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.92.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

