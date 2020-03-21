ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $994,284.36 and $254.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00035216 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00091448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,162.24 or 0.99989252 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000809 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00064361 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

