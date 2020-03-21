Parnassus Investments CA Sells 845,708 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 845,708 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $366,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,823.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 764,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $15.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.24. 99,706,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.54. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.