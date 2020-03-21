Particl (PART) Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Particl has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $5,432.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00006497 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Particl has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001611 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,571,276 coins and its circulating supply is 8,961,805 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.