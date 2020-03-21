Pascal Market Cap Tops $572,200.74 (PASC)

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Pascal coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Poloniex and CHAOEX. Pascal has a market capitalization of $572,200.74 and approximately $8,063.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pascal has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pascal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02678848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00191169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00040654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00053727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016711 BTC.

Pascal Profile

Pascal (PASC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 30,904,500 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Pascal Coin Trading

Pascal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX, TOKOK and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pascal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.