Patron (PAT) Trading Down 34% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Patron has a market cap of $15,593.67 and $2,875.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, YoBit and IDAX. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02728694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195369 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,593,740 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit, IDAX, Exrates and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

