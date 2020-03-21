PAX Gold Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,574.36 or 0.24978231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.44 or 0.04385871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00069940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038543 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015837 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003760 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 11,186 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

