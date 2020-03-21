Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $225.17 million and approximately $645.09 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00015770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, FCoin, Kyber Network and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000195 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 231,578,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,578,577 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Coinsuper, ABCC, BitMart, Hotbit, BigONE, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, C2CX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinall, BitMax, Bitrue, CoinBene, KuCoin, Bittrex, Iquant, DDEX, TOKOK, CoinEx, Bit-Z, CoinPlace, BCEX, MXC, WazirX, DigiFinex, Crex24, OKEx, P2PB2B, FCoin, OKCoin, SouthXchange, Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.