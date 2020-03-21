PAYCENT (PYN) Achieves Market Cap of $19,428.51

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $19,428.51 and approximately $58.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.02663011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00193287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,987,825 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.