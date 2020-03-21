PayPie (PPP) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PayPie has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $11,902.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.02656853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00193432 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

