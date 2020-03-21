PCHAIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114,745.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. PCHAIN has a market cap of $895,051.93 and approximately $114,745.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.04377331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00069569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003679 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,111,956 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, DDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.