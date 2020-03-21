Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Hits $4.51 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Peercoin has a market cap of $4.51 million and $165,451.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,155.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.03555431 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003043 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00668253 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000575 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00063285 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,084,027 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, YoBit, WEX, Bittrex, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, BX Thailand and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

