Peerplays Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,113.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $116,113.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 66.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00004163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.02832543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00194661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

