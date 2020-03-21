Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.00. Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Pegasystems stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 673,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,677. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,478.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

