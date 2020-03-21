PENG (PENG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, PENG has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. PENG has a market capitalization of $47,913.91 and $175.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.02838645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00193935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,220,755,359 coins and its circulating supply is 7,613,228,060 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

