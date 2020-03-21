Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 126,042,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,694,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

