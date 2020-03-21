Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 662.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.63. 4,155,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,746. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

