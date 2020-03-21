Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 16,473 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,575.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 886.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,082,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $760,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 12,411,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.