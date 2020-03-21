Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,602,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67,059 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,448,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,378,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 125,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after buying an additional 265,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $16.22. 4,260,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

