Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,404 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Commscope worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Commscope by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of Commscope stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,739,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

