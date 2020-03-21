Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 85,614 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 66,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 173.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

