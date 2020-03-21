Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 738.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,973 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 467,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,987,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 4,303,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,115. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

