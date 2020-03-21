Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,781,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,520,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.13 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.