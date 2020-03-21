Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 34.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 8.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. 1,898,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,972. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

