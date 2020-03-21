Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,074 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 979.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lincoln National by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 4,472,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

