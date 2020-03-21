Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,154 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1,283.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,528 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 56,154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Halliburton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,136,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,564,726. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

