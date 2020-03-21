Peony Trading 9% Higher This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Peony has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $45,406.52 and approximately $2,593.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,577,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,591 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

