Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,396.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

