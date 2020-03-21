Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,748 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 222,910 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 65,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,757 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 6,694,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

