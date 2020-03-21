Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

