Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $155,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $61.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

