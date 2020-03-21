Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.7% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $61.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

