Phoenixcoin One Day Volume Reaches $93.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $307,481.12 and $93.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.01135587 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00049260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00201053 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008175 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00091303 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 77,840,887 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

